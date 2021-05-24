Mostly Cloudy icon
San Antonio resident wins $5 million in lottery scratch game

Another San Antonio resident just hit the jackpot

Mary Claire Patton
, Digital Journalist

Lottery
Trending
San Antonio
Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $200 Million Ca$h.
Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $200 Million Ca$h.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident just claimed the last $5 million prize in a lottery scratch ticket game.

The winning ticket for the $200 Million Ca$h game was sold at Popular Food Mart, located at 1439 E. Southcross Boulevard.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed the winning ticket last Wednesday, according to lottery officials.

This is the second San Antonio resident to hit it big in a lottery scratch game in the last week. Another San Antonian won $1 million on a different lottery scratch ticket last week.

