San Antonio resident wins $1 million on lottery scratch ticket

SAN ANTONIO – Another San Antonian hit it big on a lottery scratch ticket.

A San Antonio resident, who elected to remain anonymous, won $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Cash Celebration!.

The ticket was purchased at Fair Mart located at 2315 N.W. Military Highway and claimed on Monday, according to lottery officials.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

Another San Antonio-area resident won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket in March and a $1 million scratch-off ticket was also purchased by someone in San Antonio in May.

Ad

Related: