SAN ANTONIO – It’s a merry month of May for someone who recently purchased a $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket in San Antonio.

The top prize-winning ticket in the Mad Money Multiplier game was purchased at the H-E-B at 302 Valley Hi Drive on the city’s far West Side.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

According to Texas Lottery officials, it was the sixth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

