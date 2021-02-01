These San Antonio-area stores were the luckiest for Texas Lottery payouts in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The chance to win the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot has passed, but lottery fans have recently struck gold at several San Antonio-area stores.

Texas Lottery data obtained by KSAT through public information requests show which stores in Bexar County and the surrounding areas sold the highest winning lotto tickets last year.

The data analyzed and visualized by KSAT below includes stores in Bexar, Comal, Kendall, Bandera, Medina, Atascosa, Wilson and Guadalupe counties that sold winning Texas Lottery tickets worth $600 or more last year.

Records show that nearly 6,000 tickets — either draw or scratch-off — met that threshold.

The map below shows the biggest earnings at stores in the San Antonio area. Search the map by location or by draw date with the filter on the top right. You can also search for prizes worth more than $20,000 by clicking “true,” prizes below $20,000 by clicking “false,” or all amounts by clicking “all.”

One lucky person won $39,767,339 from a Lotto Texas purchased in September at the Pic N Pac 10 at 109 N. Hwy 123 Bypass in Seguin.

Also at the top of the list for draw tickets, the Circle K at 12602 Jones Maltsberger sold a winning Mega Million tickets on Aug. 11.

The winning ticket was purchased with the megaplier option, which increased the value from $1 to $4 million.

While the draw ticket at the Seguin store pulled in the biggest haul last year, millions were also won with seven scratch-off tickets sold in Bexar and Atascosa counties.

Records showed that three $5 million scratch-off tickets were sold in the last eight months.

In June 2020 alone, NYS Food Mart at 4927 Rigsby Ave. and Roadster #18 at 8630 W. U.S. Highway 90 each sold scratch-off tickets worth that amount.

The winning tickets were the $200 Million Ca$h and the Premier Play games, respectively.

It appears the NYS Food Mart is among the luckier stores in San Antonio, too: the store sold 17 winning scratch-off tickets total last year. Besides the $5 million, the store also sold tickets worth $1,000, $2,000, $2,5000 and $10,000.

In Campbellton, someone won $5 million with a Winning Millions ticket in December at the Kuntry Korner at 2725 Commerce Street.

A $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold at Papa Zipps at 2101 S. Hackberry Street, and three $1 million tickets were sold at Jay Way’s Foodmart at 1904 Bandera Road, H-E-B at 14087 O’Connor Road and Circle K at 2950 S.W. Military Drive.

Locals won the most money off of the Lotto Texas game, followed by Premier Play, $200 Million Ca$h, Winning Millions and $750 Million Winners Circle.

These are the games that won people the most amount of money in total. Search the timeline by draw date with the filter on the top right, or click on the game name to reveal the total amount won. You can also search for prizes worth more than $20,000 by clicking “true,” prizes below $20,000 by clicking “false,” or all amounts by clicking “all.”

Most of San Antonio’s biggest lottery winners chose to stay anonymous last year.

The Texas Lottery, a government-operated agency, generates billions of dollars in revenue for the Lone Star State.

In Fiscal Year 2020, the commission transferred $1.661 billion to the Foundation School Fund, according to the Texas Lottery.

