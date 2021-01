SAN ANTONIO – It’s a happy New Year indeed for one San Antonio resident who claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $3 million dollars in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle.

The winning ticket was sold at Papa Zipps in the 2100 block of S. Hackberry Street.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

It’s the seventh of 12 top prizes in the game.

