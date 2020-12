SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident is now $5 million richer after winning the top prize in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, won big on the $200 Million Ca$h game, which still has four other top prizes available.

According to lottery officials, the ticket was purchased at NYS Food Mart, located at 4927 Rigsby Avenue.

Four of the five top prizes are still available in the game, which offers more than $211 million in total prizes.

