Winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $13.5 million claimed by Laredo resident

LAREDO, Texas – One lucky Laredo resident claimed a $17.5 million jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing on Jan. 15.

The winning ticket, worth nearly $13.5 million, was sold at a Stripes Store at 5301 McPherson Road in Laredo, according to a news release.

The winner of the Quick Pick ticket chose the cash option, which comes out to $13,349,448.78.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 16-34-38-40-49-54.

The jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $6 million.