Winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $47 million sold in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A winning ticket for the largest Lotto Texas jackpot in over 10 years was sold in Seguin.

One lucky winner chose the six winning numbers and is now $47 million richer - minus taxes.

Either way, it’s a huge win for someone as the jackpot had grown to the largest in North America after no winner had been announced since the last major jackpot was claimed by a Laredo resident who won $17.5 million on Jan. 15.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 4-11-16-19-27-30 and a total of 46 people hit five numbers out of six.

The winning ticket was sold at Pic N Pac 10 located at 109 Hwy 123 N bypass in Seguin, according to Texas lottery officials.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Ticket sales are not available during the draw break, from 10:02 - 10:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

