Winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $47 million sold in Seguin

Somebody just won the largest lottery jackpot in North America

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Texas Lottery players no longer have the only option to buy tickets from the convenience store. They can simply download an app to buy tickets and see results.
SEGUIN, Texas – A winning ticket for the largest Lotto Texas jackpot in over 10 years was sold in Seguin.

One lucky winner chose the six winning numbers and is now $47 million richer - minus taxes.

Either way, it’s a huge win for someone as the jackpot had grown to the largest in North America after no winner had been announced since the last major jackpot was claimed by a Laredo resident who won $17.5 million on Jan. 15.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 4-11-16-19-27-30 and a total of 46 people hit five numbers out of six.

The winning ticket was sold at Pic N Pac 10 located at 109 Hwy 123 N bypass in Seguin, according to Texas lottery officials.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Ticket sales are not available during the draw break, from 10:02 - 10:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

