San Antonio-area resident wins $1 million scratch-off ticket

SAN ANTONIO – One Pleasanton resident just became $1 million richer.

The person, who has elected to remain anonymous, won the prize from the $1,000,000 Extreme Cash scratch ticket game.

Texas Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at the Z S Super Stop located at 4460 E. State Highway 97 in Pleasanton.

It was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million in this scratch-off game, meaning there is one more chance to win big in the $1,000,000 Extreme Cash game.

The game offers more than $135.9 million in total prizes, and the odds of winning at any amount are one in 3.57.

$1,000,000 Extreme Cash scratch off from the Texas Lottery. (Texas Lottery)

