San Antonio resident wins $5.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot

SAN ANTONIO – It was a great start to 2021 for one San Antonio resident who won the $5.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot on Jan. 20.

The person, who has elected to remain anonymous, chose the cash value option and will receive $4,397,867.63 before taxes.

The ticket was purchased at Allsups #102247, located at 907 N. Austin St., in Comanche.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (6-14-30-45-49-50).

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Saturday and the jackpot is even bigger. The prize is set at an estimated annuitized $6.5 million.

