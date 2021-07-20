Partly Cloudy icon
Admission to San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Tuesday for locals

Locals days offer steep discounts on zoo admission

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo
Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo (SABJ)

SAN ANTONIO – Locals who are wanting to take advantage of a not-so-sweltering July day can spend time at the San Antonio Zoo for half-off admission.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person on Tuesday.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day events for residents of San Antonio.

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” according to zoo officials.

The San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

