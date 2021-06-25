Giant tiger, giraffes adorn new zoo structure dubbed ‘the most beautiful parking garage on the planet’

The art and signage have been completed on the San Antonio Zoo's parking garage.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve driven into downtown San Antonio on Highway 281, you’ve probably seen it -- the giant tiger and giraffes are hard to miss.

The San Antonio Zoo’s new parking garage is complete and zoo officials say it’s a combination of “animals, artistry and ambiance.”

The garage was funded by the 2017 city bond and first opened to the public in the fall of 2019, adding visitor parking to the zoo, Kiddie Park and Brackenridge Park.

“San Antonio Zoo is a world-renowned conservation leader,” said San Antoni Zoo President & CEO Tim Morrow in a press release. “The larger than life animals that adorn the parking represent some of our conservation programs around the world and right here in San Antonio. This project has been a herculean effort we couldn’t have done without the incredible cooperation of the Public Works department, architects, designers, construction teams, and our zoo crew. I stand by my belief that we have created the most beautiful parking garage on the planet, and I hope that this garage inspires and delights everyone that sees it.”

The parking garage is located on Tuleta Drive in front of the San Antonio Safari and Adventure Park, where the medieval-themed Dragon Forest currently operates through Halloween.

Watch below: Drone video from the San Antonio Zoo shows cranes lifting giant animals and signage in place at the now-completed parking structure.

Watch below: Video from the San Antonio Zoo shows the zoo’s new parking structure from Highway 281 during the day and at night.

