The Hero Veterinarian: How you can help an Alamo City Doctor win a Prestigious Award

San Antonio – Dr. Rob L. Coke, director of veterinary care for the San Antonio Zoo, has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Hero Veterinarian award.

The San Antonio Zoo said this award seeks to honor “veterinary professionals who are dedicated to the betterment of the health and welfare of animals and the promotion of the human-animal bond.”

“It is such a great honor to be nominated, being selected as a finalist, and getting to show the nation all that we do here at San Antonio Zoo for the animals in our care,” said Coke in a news release. “I hope to inspire others to view zoos and the conservation work that they do as paramount to cultivating a future for all animals for the generations to come.”

Dr. Rob Coke with Tiger Cub (San Antonio Zoo 2021)

If selected, Coke would be featured in the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards on the Hallmark Channel this Fall.

Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, says he is proud of the accomplishments of Dr. Coke, both for the animals he cares for and the work he does with vet staff.

The public can go to herovetawards.org/vote/ to cast their vote once a day until 2:00 p.m. on July 29 when the poll closes, and a winner will be determined.