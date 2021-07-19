Get your vaccine at the San Antonio Zoo and receive free admission to Dragon Forest

Metro Health and the San Antonio Zoo are partnering for a pop-up clinic at the zoo's parking garage this week.

SAN ANTONIO – Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Metro Health along with the San Antonio Zoo are hoping a little medieval magic will entice you to roll up your sleeve.

Metro Health has partnered with the zoo for a vaccination clinic and giveaway this week. Anyone who gets a vaccine at the mobile vaccination site set up behind the zoo’s parking garage will receive two free tickets to the zoo’s Renaissance-themed Dragon Forest.

Anyone seeking the vaccine can visit the mobile clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 19 to 22, no appointments are necessary. The clinic will return to the site from August 9 through 12 to allow people to get the second dose of the vaccine.

The zoo parking lot is located near the zoo in the 100 block of Tuleta.

Metro Health has pop-up clinic locations each day in an urge to encourage vaccinations.

Ad

Also on KSAT: