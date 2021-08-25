Partly Cloudy icon
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek help in finding suspect in shooting at Taco Bell drive-thru

Incident occurred Aug. 22 around 12:40 a.m. in 11200 block of Potranco Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Image of vehicle in Taco Bell shooting around 12:45 a.m. at a Taco Bell in the 11200 block of Potranco Road.
Image of vehicle in Taco Bell shooting around 12:45 a.m. at a Taco Bell in the 11200 block of Potranco Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person who fired gunshots at a car waiting in line at a Taco Bell drive-thru.

The incident occurred Aug. 22 around 12:40 a.m. in the 11200 block of Pontranco Road.

According to police, the suspect pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the car. Police said the driver was struck twice by the gunfire, while the passenger was not injured.

After the shooting, the two vehicles collided and the suspect’s vehicle (seen above) should have damage to the left front quarter, police said.

Officers searched the area, but the shooter was not found. If located, the person may face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

