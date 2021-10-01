Giant ‘Wizard of Oz’-inspired corn maze opening in October in La Vernia

LA VERNIA, Texas – This year’s corn maze at Circle-N-Maze, located just outside of San Antonio, is “Wizard of Oz”-themed.

Every year the maze has a different whimsical design and this year the owners of the maze told KSAT they “wanted a design that family members of all ages could enjoy. It brings back such a sense of nostalgia.”

The maze will open for the season on Oct. 8 and will run through Oct. 31.

“We have already had so many comments about the love that everyone has for the movie. We also liked the play on words, ‘there’s no place like home,’ considering we are just coming out of a pandemic,” said a spokesperson for the maze.

General admission hours for the maze are Fridays from 6-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon-5 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person and kids ages 2 and younger are free.

Guests can also enjoy a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, picture stations, a mini-maze (for the younger crowd), hay bales for climbing, slides, corn pit, tire climb, a sandpit, bouncy balls, roping area and sensory stations.

Anyone who wants to walk the maze after dark should bring a flashlight because the maze does not have its own lighting.

For more information and general rules, click here.