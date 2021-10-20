Admission to San Antonio Zoo Boo is $8 on Wednesday for locals

SAN ANTONIO – Locals can have a midweek, non-scary Halloween celebration at the San Antonio Zoo for half-off admission on Wednesday.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The zoo is currently decorated for Halloween and celebrating Zoo Boo through Oct. 31 with themed activities, a daily costume contest and trick-or-treating.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals-day events for residents of San Antonio.

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” according to zoo officials.

The San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Upcoming locals day events are:

November 4, 2021

December 14, 2021

