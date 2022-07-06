Tips for preparing homes, yards for barbecue season

It is finally summer, which means it is time to bring out the grill and start hosting barbeques.

The experts at Ask Angi have tips for preparing homes and yards for the barbecue season.

There is a lot of prep that goes into season and the grill is the star of the backyard barbecue show, Bailey Carson, home care expert at Ask Angi said.

Extra drinks, fans and last minute touch-ups are important when hosting.

“If you have an outdoor kitchen, think about any last-minute quick touch-ups that you can do, so it might be things like installing a fan, making sure your countertops are in great shape and making any other small repairs that might be needed,” Carson said.

Even the smallest things can make a huge difference when it comes to guest entertainment. Carson said landscaping is important too, especially with children and pets around.

“You’ll want to have your yard in great shape before hosting any barbecues. Make sure your lawn is well-manicured and cut, and also take a look around for any potential pests, ant piles, or other signs that bugs could be around,” Carson said.

Making sure guests are comfortable and entertained is a large part of the barbecue set up. Extra chairs and tables are essential when hosting multiple people.

Carson recommended adding “temporary shade” like an umbrella if you don’t have any covered seating. She also suggests multiple ice chests with cold drinks to ensure happy and hydrated guests.

While the food is the main focus of a barbecue, you still need to have some other forms of entertainment, especially if there are children attending.

Outdoor games such as cornhole, darts or croquet can keep the little ones entertained, and an outdoor entertainment system may be a worthwhile investment.