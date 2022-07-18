SAPD: Man, 36, fatally shot while stopped at red light downtown

Timothy Sypher, 36, was shot and killed while traveling westbound on East Martin Street after leaving work.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in solving the murder of a 36-year-old man just last month in the downtown area.

According to police, on Saturday, June 25 Timothy Sypher was shot and killed while traveling westbound on East Martin Street after leaving work.

Police said Sypher approached the construction area on East Martin at Soledad Street when he stopped at a red light. That’s when, police say, somebody inside a light blue sedan opened fire, hitting him.

The driver of the blue sedan sped off and has not been found. Sypher died as a result of the shooting.

Police say other motorists may have witnessed the shooting and they are looking for them to come forward.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

