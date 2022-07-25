Texas sales tax holiday on school supplies, clothes planned for Aug. 5-7

SAN ANTONIO – The next school year is around the corner, meaning it’s time to start preparing for the big shopping season.

Shoppers can save money on clothes and school supplies during the first weekend of August, which marks the state’s sales tax holiday.

From Aug. 5-7, consumers can save about $8 for every $100 spent on qualifying items.

Most clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies priced under $100 will not be taxed, but there are exceptions.

Jewelry, handbags, umbrellas and wallets do not qualify for the exemption. Luggage, briefcases, gym bags and clothing alterations such as embroidery also don’t qualify either, but diapers are on the list of items that are tax-exempt. Face masks are also exempt, although masks won’t be required in Texas schools this fall.

“Most Texans won’t hear the back-to-school bell for another month, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from book bags to ballpoint pens,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a news release. “With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom. As the father of three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The release states that shoppers will save $112 million in state and local taxes during that time.

The exemption applies for purchases made by telephone, mail, or custom order as long as the customer pays for the order and the seller accepts that order over the tax-free period.

You can get the full list of taxable and tax-exempt items online and read more about the rules for tax-free purchases.

