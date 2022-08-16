96º

‘Absolute insanity’: ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarm the streets of Houston

‘It looked like 100 of them out there,’ one man said

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

HOUSTON – Large groups of ATV, 4-wheeler and dirt bike riders have taken to the streets of downtown Houston in recent weeks with one woman calling it “absolute insanity.”

She, along with several other people, have been able to catch the road disturbances on video, according to KSAT sister station KPRC.

The woman asked not to be identified but did share that she’s never seen anything like it after living in the area for more than three years.

“They kind of just took over all the lanes of traffic [and] were doing wheelies, and swerving around,” she told KPRC. “I couldn’t move forward, I couldn’t go backward, so I just sat there.”

Another Houstonian, Frank Lopez, caught the riders on video from his third-floor office.

“It looked like 100 of them out there, so it looked like something out of a movie,” Lopez told KPRC.

ATVs, 4-wheelers and dirt bikes are among the vehicles that can be seen in the video — none of which are street legal.

Houston police have not identified anyone from the group of riders but did say tickets and arrests are possible if the behavior continues.

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles states that ATVs and other off-highway vehicles may be used in certain situations, including a road with a posted speed limit of not more than 35 mph. The full list of approved situations can be found on the TXDMV website.

