Video: Shooting of South Side home, vehicle caught on camera. Crime Stoppers, police seek tips

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a home and vehicle on the city’s South Side.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 1 at a home in the 400 block of Chalmers Avenue, not far from Division Avenue and Interstate 35.

According to police, an unknown suspect drove by the victim’s house and shot at both the vehicle and residence before fleeing the scene. The shooter has not been found.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

