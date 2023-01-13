Man admits to murdering his wife who was found beheaded in Waller County, deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A man has been charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found decapitated inside their home in Waller County.

Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday about a possible death in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard — an area not far from Magnolia.

After arriving at the location, deputies say they “discovered a deceased female in a small residential structure located behind the main residence.”

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the woman’s body had been mutilated.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Her husband, Jared Dicus, was arrested at the scene on suspicions that he murdered her and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to KSAT sister station KPRC.

“It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best,” said Sheriff Troy Guidry.

Dicus’ parents, who own the property, called 911 after they say their son came inside the main house and made a statement that prompted them to check the small cabin behind their house where the couple lived, KPRC reported.

The parents said they immediately called the police when they discovered Diaz’s body.

Dicus is believed to have used a kitchen knife to partially dismember the victim.

There is still not a clear motive for the crime but according to WCSO, Dicus gave a full confession to deputies and admitted to murdering his wife.

Guidry told KHOU that there were prior disturbance calls made for the residence but “nothing to this effect or level of violence.”

Friends of the victim told KHOU that Diaz was from Nicaragua and was working two jobs to try and pay for her mother’s cancer treatment back home.

The newlywed couple was married in Oct. 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.

“During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple. As with many of you, I’m greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families,” Duhon said in a statement shared on Facebook.

