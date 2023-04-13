Popular Target car seat trade-in program returns

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have an old car seat you no longer use or need? You can trade it in for a 20% coupon for a new seat, stroller or other baby gear for a limited time at Target.

The retailer is bringing back the car seat trade-in program from April 16-29.

Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, according to Target. Select baby home gear includes play yards, high chairs, swings, rockers, bouncers, walkers, entertainers and jumpers.

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats during the trade-in event, including:

Infant car seats

Convertible car seats

Car seat bases

Harness or booster car seats

Car seats that are expired or damaged

Since the program launched in April 2016, more than 32.9 million pounds of car seat material has been recycled.

Materials from the old car seats are used to create new products like pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials like steel beams and carpet padding.

How to trade in your old car seat

Car seats can only be traded in at a participating Target store using the Target Circle App. The app is free and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

All Target stores are participating, with the exception of small-format stores. Check to see if your local Target is participating.

Target will have drop-off boxes for guests’ unwanted car seats located near Guest Services.

Signs will be placed near the drop-off boxes for guests to scan from their mobile devices into their Target Circle App. After scanning, guests will receive one coupon per Target Circle account – this coupon is redeemable twice.

Coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases and can also be combined with other item offers, according to Target.

The coupons will be available to use through May 13, 2023.