Swimming at Jacob’s Well is canceled ‘for the foreseeable future,’ park officials say

Jacob's Well, after running dry for only the fourth time in recorded history, will be closed to public swimming for the remainder of 2022.

WIMBERLEY, Texas – One of the most popular swimming holes in Texas will remain closed “for the foreseeable future” due to low water levels and spring flow, according to Hays County Parks officials.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area officials made the announcement Sunday on social media.

The park, located in Wimberley, was closed for swimming during the 2022 season as well.

Although swimming activities aren’t permitted, parkgoers can still visit the area for hiking and viewing the spring.

There is no fee to enter the natural area.

“We will keep y’all updated if conditions change,” park officials said.

Under normal conditions, Jacob’s Well releases thousands of gallons of water every day from the Trinity Aquifer, which comes from an extensive underground cave system, according to Hays County Parks officials.

The deepest part of the cavern system is 140 feet deep and the main cavern length is 4,341 feet in length.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area is located approximately 10 minutes outside of downtown Wimberley at 1699 Mt. Sharp Road.

For more information call 512-214-4593, email parks@co.hays.tx.us or visit Jacob’s Well Natural Area Facebook page.

Jacob's Well Natural Area in Hays County. (KSAT 12)

