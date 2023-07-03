Tips on tipping: who, when and how much

ORLANDO, Fla. – As prices for goods and services have skyrocketed over the past few years, should you also tip more?

And who should you tip?

The answer is different depending on who you ask, but it seems lately, no matter what you do or where you go, you’re asked if you would like to leave a tip.

So where do tipping experts say to leave some appreciation for a job well done?

Aim for $20 per person for movers or home deliveries like furniture and appliance. For mail carriers, no tip is acceptable for individual deliveries, but a small holiday gift under $50 is okay.

Tip $5 to $20 for Amazon deliveries only if the package is large. For nail technicians, restaurant takeout, food delivery, and dog sitters, aim for at least a 10% tip. At least 15% for dine-in restaurants, massage therapists, hair stylists, uber drivers, and house cleaners is considered proper educate.

Bartenders should get two dollars per drink or at least 10% of the bill. Baristas should be tipped one dollar per drink. For hotel workers, tip $1-3 per night and $5 for any extra services.

If you don’t have cash on hand you can use payment apps such a Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, Apple Pay, and PayPal.

Beware though, before you tip, check the bill. A growing number of businesses and restaurants are incorporating a service charge into the check.