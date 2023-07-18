Texas couple chains teen to bed, repeatedly sexually assaults her during monthlong kidnapping, police say

HOUSTON – A Texas couple has been charged with kidnapping after an 18-year-old was allegedly chained and zip-tied to a bed for a month while being repeatedly sexually abused.

Jose Reyes, 31, and Jaqueline Macias, 29, were arrested Tuesday in the 6900 block of Foxmont Lane in Humble, just north of Houston, on aggravated kidnapping charges, jail records show.

Macias’ bond is set at $50,000, and Reyes’ bond is set at $100,000. They each have a court date set for September.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that the couple lured the teen to Reyes’ home under the guise of having a relationship with Reyes.

A source with the Houston Police Department told KPRC that the teen planned to move into the home, but once she got there, she realized he was in a relationship with another woman and tried to leave.

The victim was then held captive for approximately 30 days while she was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

Her hands and feet were bound while she was reportedly chained and zip-tied to a bed inside the home, officials said.

HPD officers said the victim was able to free herself Sunday when Reyes and Macias weren’t home. She escaped out of a bedroom window before knocking on the doors of nearby homes until a neighbor called 911.

When the suspects arrived back at the home 10 minutes later, officers arrested them both.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman called the case an “evil thing” during a press conference earlier this week.

“She did everything that she could, all her fibers she could bring to her strength to get out of her restraints,” Herman said of the victim.

Macias’ public defender said in court on Monday that she and Reyes share a 2-week-old child, KPRC reported.

More charges against Reyes and Macias are possible, pending medical tests.

The victim has been reunited with her family.