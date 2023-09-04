Texas teen missing after going overboard on cruise ship, reports say

A 19-year-old from Texas is missing after he went overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship last week.

Sigmund Ropich went overboard Tuesday in the Caribbean on the ship Wonder of the Seas, which departed from Port Canaveral, Florida on Aug. 27, CNN reported.

“We just want our brother home. They’re taking too long and barely telling us anything,” his sister Savannah Ropich told CNN.

Savannah said the family hasn’t heard much from Cuban Border Guard officials, who are leading the search.

According to CNN, details of how the teen went overboard are still unclear.

Royal Caribbean told FOX 35 News that the “ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities” but declined to comment further on what they called an “unfortunate event.”

On Friday, Savannah told CNN that the Cuban Border Guard is halting the ocean search for her brother and will only be “doing a coastal and land search.”

The Wonder of the Seas was the world’s largest cruise ship when it launched in the fall of 2022. The ship can accommodate roughly 7,000 guests and 2,300 crew members.