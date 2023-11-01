WATCH AT 6:30p: Case of baby-killing nurse Genene Jones re-examined in a powerful new episode of ‘The Evidence Room’

This content is published through a partnership between KSAT and KPRC of Houston, both Graham Media Group stations.

Her co-workers called it “the death shift.”

It was early 1981, and Genene Jones was working as a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit at a San Antonio hospital when the staff noticed a sudden spike in mysterious deaths among previously stable babies in her care.

By the time Jones was finally convicted of killing one baby and injuring another, investigators estimated as many as 60 children had died by her hand.

“These were victims who couldn’t run, yell, scream, shout for help.” Andy Kahan, Victim's Advocate

In this latest episode of the KPRC 2 Investigates true crime docuseries ‘The Evidence Room,’ we’re studying the serial killer CDC investigators first referred to simply as “Nurse 32.”

See handwritten court documents revealing the lengths hospital administrators went to cover up Jones’ crimes, and go inside the decades-long fight to keep this prolific serial killer locked up for life - despite an outdated Texas sentencing law that threatened to set her free.

“I mean, how could a baby killer ever get released,” said Kylie Holbrook, whose baby sister was murdered by Jones before she was born. “But she was going to.”

