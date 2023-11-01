63º
WATCH AT 6:30p: Case of baby-killing nurse Genene Jones re-examined in a powerful new episode of 'The Evidence Room'

'Nurse #32′ streams Wednesday on KPRC 2+

Ana Lastra, Director, Enterprise and KPRC Originals

Tiffani Lupenski

Jason Nguyen, KPRC 2 Investigates Producer

Robert Arnold, Investigative Reporter

Adrian Montes, Investigative Photojournalist

Bill Carruthers, Investigative Photojournalist/Editor

Jon Hill, Investigative Photojournalist

HOUSTONWatch the latest episode of the KPRC 2 Investigates true crime docuseries ‘The Evidence Room’ at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Her co-workers called it “the death shift.”

It was early 1981, and Genene Jones was working as a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit at a San Antonio hospital when the staff noticed a sudden spike in mysterious deaths among previously stable babies in her care.

By the time Jones was finally convicted of killing one baby and injuring another, investigators estimated as many as 60 children had died by her hand.

In this latest episode of the KPRC 2 Investigates true crime docuseries ‘The Evidence Room,’ we’re studying the serial killer CDC investigators first referred to simply as “Nurse 32.”

See handwritten court documents revealing the lengths hospital administrators went to cover up Jones’ crimes, and go inside the decades-long fight to keep this prolific serial killer locked up for life - despite an outdated Texas sentencing law that threatened to set her free.

“I mean, how could a baby killer ever get released,” said Kylie Holbrook, whose baby sister was murdered by Jones before she was born. “But she was going to.”

‘The Evidence Room’ reimagines the conversation around some of the most notorious crimes in Texas history. Through confession tapes, crime scene photographs - even the murder weapons themselves - we bring you up close and personal with gripping cases that dominated headlines and still impact how we live and work today.

This spring, ‘The Evidence Room’ received national honors from the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors “innovative, inclusive, and disruptive work that breaks through the static.”

“The level of true crime filmmaking is unmatched in this series. It is on the level of classics like Cold Case Files and Forensic Files, as it is made with real access to investigators/evidence and with unseen video/photos from the crimes and trials.”

