Man robbed at gunpoint while directing traffic for local church, police say

Image of Robbery suspect provided by Crime Stoppers of robbery on March 24 in 100 Block of S. Navidad Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a man at gunpoint while he was directing traffic for a local church.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 24 in the 100 block of S. Navidad Street.

According to police, the person (seen above) approached the victim as he was directing traffic and demanded all his property while brandishing a handgun. That’s when, police say, the 42-year-old male victim, fearing for his life, complied with the demand and gave up his stuff.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with the victim’s stolen property and has not been found, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.