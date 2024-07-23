More than 3,300 CPS Energy customers without power Tuesday morning

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy reported multiple power outages that left thousands of customers without power early Tuesday morning.

The energy company said they are aware of a major outage near the Government Canyon and Helotes area on the far Northwest Side. Restoration specialists are investigating the exact cause. An estimated time of restoration, however, has not been provided.

According to the CPS Energy power outage map, around 8 a.m., more than 3,300 customers are presently without power. The outages were reported as early as 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

CPS Energy has a map that you can view from your mobile device to see the power outages in your area.

