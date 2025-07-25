England captain Ben Stokes retires early on 66 not out against India, but soon returns

England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER – England captain Ben Stokes retired hurt with cramp as his team dominated day 3 of the fourth cricket test against India on Friday, but he soon returned as wickets fell.

Stokes was 66 not out in the evening session at Old Trafford with England leading by 133 runs.

The all-rounder had looked uncomfortable for some time as he tried to stretch out in between balls, and was left hobbling during one run before eventually going off.

But having left the field with England 491-4, Stokes was back after India took three wickets in quick succession, returning with the hosts on 528-7.

An outstanding batting performance had left England in a commanding position, largely thanks to a century from Joe Root, who moved up to second on the all-time list of test run scorers behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Stokes' half-century followed his five wickets as India was all out for 358 on day 2.

His retirement came after India's Rishabh Pant retired hurt on day one with a foot injury and returned on day 2.

England leads the five-match series 2-1.

