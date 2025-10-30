Palestinian militants hand over 2 coffins with remains of hostages to Red Cross in Gaza
Associated Press
Red Cross vehicles carrying the bodies of two people believed to be deceased hostages handed over by Hamas make their way toward the Kissufim border crossing with Israel, to be transferred to Israeli authorities, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
JERUSALEM – Israel’s military said Thursday that Palestinian militants handed over two coffins containing the remains of dead hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza.
Militants had previously returned the remains of 15 hostages since the start of the ceasefire, with 13 more still to be recovered.