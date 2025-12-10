Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco excited to take over as coach of New York Liberty

FILE - Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco stands before an NBA preseason basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK – Chris DeMarco is excited to get started as coach of the New York Liberty.

He'll have to wait a few more weeks to officially get going as he won't begin until Jan. 1. For now he'll continue as an assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors.

“I did just a little bit of research. It was a no brainer that this is the best opportunity in the WNBA,” DeMarco said Wednesday at his introductory press conference. “A good championship franchise and this was what I wanted and that’s why I’m here right now.”

Ironically, his last game with the Warriors is in Brooklyn against the Nets right before the start of 2026.

DeMarco has been with the Warriors for 13 years in a variety of positions, including player development coach and assistant, and helped the franchise win four NBA championships.

“In my free time I have, pouring into this, probably ordered every book on the New York Liberty,” DeMarco said. “I always watched as a fan. So now I have to shift my focus and watch as a coach. So there’s a lot to go back and watch. ... To learn about the history of the WNBA.”

Liberty players Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Isabelle Harrison and Nyara Sabally were in attendance at DeMarco's press conference.

Afterward, DeMarco went across the street from Barclays to the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center to run a clinic for 60 girls — who greeted him with welcome signs — from Uncommon Excellence Girls Charter.

He inherits a talented team, especially so if Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones re-sign. Both are free agents like most of the league. New York GM Jonathan Kolb is confident that all his stars will be back once a new collective bargaining agreement is signed.

DeMarco is the latest WNBA coach with NBA experience. He joined Alex Sarama (Portland) and Sonia Raman (Seattle), who were two of the five coaches hired this offseason.

DeMarco said he spoke with Phoenix GM Nick U'Ren and coach Nate Tibbetts, who both used to be in the NBA. U'Ren was in Golden State with DeMarco.

Kolb liked that DeMarco has worked in a variety of roles with the Warriors. He's also been the Bahamian national team coach since 2019.

“Chris possesses a rare combination of tactical savvy, emotional intelligence as well as an unrelenting work ethic. That aligns well with our players,” Kolb said.

