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1 dead in Istanbul after gas explosion collapses 2 buildings

Associated Press

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Police secure the way to a site where two residential buildings collapsed in Istanbul, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Rescue teams and firefighters search the site where two residential buildings collapsed in Istanbul, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Police secure the way to a site where two residential buildings collapsed in Istanbul, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Rescue teams and firefighters search the site where two residential buildings collapsed in Istanbul, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Rescue teams and firefighters search the site where two residential buildings collapsed in Istanbul, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Police secure the way to a site where two residential buildings collapsed in Istanbul, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

ISTANBUL – A natural gas explosion in Istanbul’s central Fatih district brought down two buildings on Sunday, killing one person.

Search and rescue personnel pulled out 10 injured who were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, according to a statement by the Istanbul Governor’s office.

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The governor, Davut Gul, visited the site of the explosion and checked on survivors at the hospital.

One of the collapsed buildings had two stories, the other one.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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