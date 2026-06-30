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News

Roof of tutoring center collapses in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 14 children

Associated Press

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Women mourn next to the bodies of their children killed after the roof of a tutoring center under-construction collapsed, on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)
Women mourn next to the bodies of their children killed after the roof of a tutoring center under-construction collapsed, on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)
A man comforts a woman mourning over the death of her child, killed after the roof of a tutoring center under-construction collapsed, on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)
Women mourn over the death of their children killed after the roof of a tutoring center under-construction collapsed, on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)
Slippers of the children left behind at the site of an under-construction tutoring center which collapsed, on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Women mourn next to the bodies of their children killed after the roof of a tutoring center under-construction collapsed, on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)

LAHORE – A roof collapse at a tutoring center under construction in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday killed at least 14 schoolchildren, police and rescue officials said.

Eight other children were also injured and were being treated at a hospital, senior police official Faisal Kamran said, adding that the owner of the tutoring center and another person have been arrested.

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Kamran said rescuers were continuing to search through the rubble after receiving reports that more children could be trapped beneath the debris. He said the tutoring center was housed in an aging building and that the roof of an unfinished second floor apparently collapsed because of poor-quality construction.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the collapse of the roof of an evening school building in Lahore. In a statement, he offered condolences to the families of the victims, prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, and said effective safety measures were needed to prevent similar tragedies.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where construction standards are often poorly enforced. Many structures are built with substandard materials, and safety regulations are frequently ignored to reduce costs.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.