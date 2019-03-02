21-year-old man shot in chest, police searching for suspects

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are looking for a couple of shooting suspects after a man was found on the Northwest side with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Brandyridge around 3 a.m. That's just north of Culebra Road and west of Loop 1604.

Police say a 21-year-old man was meeting with two men. Police don't know what happened, but the 21-year-old was shot on the chest.

According to police, the victim stayed in his truck for about 30 minutes because calling his father and letting him know he had been shot.

The father called police and when officers arrived at the scene, they say the victim was losing a lot of blood.

The man was taken to University Hospital. At last check, he was in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the suspects. The investigation continues.

