SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old man is dead after San Antonio police say he was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross the street.

Police say around 4 a.m. Saturday, the man was trying to cross South Zarzamora Street near Texas A&M University-San Antonio when a driver hit him.

The driver stopped to render aid and will not be facing charges, police say. The driver told police he didn't see the victim.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.