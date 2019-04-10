2nd suspect arrested in slaying of woman in West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A second person has been arrested in connection with a slaying of a woman on the city's West Side, the San Antonio Police Department said Wednesday.

Daniel Saucedo, 18, has been taken into police custody.

According to police, officers were called to the 7500 block of Stagecoach Lane Tuesday and found 53-year-old Mary Dempsey dead in her home. Her car, a beige 2016 Honda Accord, also had been stolen.

Police said they believe Saucedo and the victim’s son, 18-year-old Matthew Dempsey, were involved in the homicide.

Investigators haven’t released a motive for the killing.

According to a Facebook post released by the San Antonio Police Department, detectives located the victim’s vehicle that was taken from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

