3 men hospitalized after argument leads to shooting at Miller's Pond Park

SAN ANTONIO - Three men were hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting at Miller’s Pond Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the men got into an argument and shots were fired. One of the men was dropped off at a fire station and the two others made it to a Whataburger on Marbach Road.
All three men were taken to University Hospital. One man is in critical condition.
The area near the park has been blocked off until at least 8 p.m.
Police are interviewing witnesses and combing the scene.
