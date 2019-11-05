7-year-old honorary Texas police officer loses battle to cancer

Abigail Arias, the spunky 7-year-old who won hearts across Texas this year, has lost her battle with cancer.

The Freeport Police Department (FPD) announced Tuesday morning that honorary Officer Arias No. 758, "went to be with our Lord early this morning surrounded by her family and friends."

Abigail was flown by helicopter to the Freeport Police Station in February and granted her wish of becoming an honorary officer.

In October, Astros star Jose Altuve went to meet Abigail prior to Game 1 of the World Series.

Her parents shared the heartwarming moment on Facebook and thanked the baseball player for coming to meet one of his biggest fans.

"She even asked him if he could hit a homerun for her," Abigail's father Ruben Arias said as part of his Facebook post.

Abigail was diagnosed with Wilms' tumor, a rare kidney cancer that mostly affects children, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"It’s both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight 'the bad guys' passionately, and most importantly, to love one another - and always Stay Relentless," said FPD Chief Raymond Garivey.

