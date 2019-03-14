ACS to ramp up 'doggy day trip' program for adoptable dogs

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services on Thursday announced it will ramp up its doggy day trip program, which allows adoptable dogs to take brief off-site trips with approved program participants.

The hope is that the activities will allow San Antonians to meet the dogs so that they may get adopted.

Those approved to participate in the doggy day trip program will be sent out with an adoptable dog, a leash, collar, harness and "adopt me" sleeve. Participants will also be given a backpack with all the makings of a great doggy day trip: a blanket, water bowl, treats and a list of dog friendly spots in the city.

ACS' live release supervisor, Candace Harrington, said that the program, which runs seven days a week, is all about helping pets.

“Dogs love spending time with us and they’re cool if it’s a quick walk around the park, crashing out on the couch or a coffee run,” Harrington said. “This new initiative gives us insights into our shelter dogs and lets residents meet some of San Antonio’s most eligible hang out buddies. It’s a win-win and we think it will ultimately see more dogs in homes."

Those interested in participating can email ACSShelterPaws@sanantonio.gov for more information. Participants must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver's license and reliable car.

