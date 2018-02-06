Affidavit: Man arrested after tormenting ex, shooting at vehicle on highway

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man after he allegedly tormented a woman at her home before following her and shooting at her vehicle while she was drove on the highway.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Jan. 30 Roberto Rendon forced his way into an ex's apartment and assaulted a male friend who was visiting there.

That same day a couple of hours later, the ex drove to a friend's home only to find Rendon's vehicle already parked in front of the residence -- choosing then to drive off to avoid contact with him. That's when, police said, Rendon allegedly followed the victim and shot at her vehicle with a handgun, breaking the rear passenger window.

The affidavit said the victim tried driving away from Rendon by getting on the highway but he allegedly pulled up to the passenger side of her vehicle and fired again, hitting the front passenger door. Rendon then sped off following the shooting, police say.

The affidavit said the victim exited the highway and stopped at a nearby convenience store where she called police. She was not injured in the shooting.

Rendon has been taken in custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

