Man arrested after stealing, pawning former roommate's possessions

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man they say allegedly stole from his roommate and then pawned off the stolen possessions for cash.

David Porter, 60, has been taken into custody and charged with theft.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim was Porter's roommate when he noticed some of his items were missing from the home. That's when, the affidavit said, the victim confronted Porter about the missing items who then subsequently moved out that very same day.

RELATED: Police nab 3 in West Side shooting that left 14-year-old fighting for life

RELATED: Husband arrested, wife killed in suspected DWI crash in SE Bexar County

The affidavit said that the victim learned that his antique autoclave -- a strong, heated container used for chemical reactions and other processes -- was sold to an antique shop called "WM metal and More" located in Universal City.

The victim made contact with the store's owner, police said, who informed him that the autoclave was indeed sold to him.

Police showed a photo line-up to the clerk who bought the autoclave and he was able to identify Porter as the person who made the sale.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.