Husband arrested, wife killed in suspected DWI crash in SE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed early Tuesday in Southeast Bexar County after she suddenly made a U-turn and her car was hit by a pickup truck driven by her husband, who was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

The woman was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office as Marlena Chan Morrison, 40.

She was traveling on FM 1346 near Schuwirth Road around 12:30 a.m., when her vehicle was T-boned on the driver's side, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies arrested the driver of the pickup, Carl Morrison Jr., 49, on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. A statement from the Sheriff's Office said Carl Morrison Jr. was following his wife before the crash.

He was still being processed at the Bexar County Magistrate's Office as of late Tuesday morning.

Online records show Carl Morrison Jr. had a prior arrest for driving while intoxicated in Bell County in 2014.

Records show he was placed a year probation.

