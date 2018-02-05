What suspects are saying: Arrest documents shed new light in West Side 14-year-old's shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Three men were arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old on the West Side. An arrest affidavit listed new details about the house from which SWAT members pulled the men and what they found inside.

The documents show that a lot of what police are finding in the investigation is consistent with what the suspects have told them in interviews.

Richard Montez, Juan Martinez and Andres Martinez were all arrested and charged with aggravated assault for the shooting that left 14-year-old Angel Gebara in critical condition and at least 46 empty shell casings at the scene.

Angel’s house is on St. Christopher Walk. After the shooting, SWAT officers were called to a home around the corner to Angela Walk. Arrest documents say all three suspects have the same house listed as their home address. They also show the registered tenant of the home is Andres Martinez’s family member.

After a lengthy standoff that extended into Saturday morning, SWAT members forced their way into the home on Angela Walk, where they found all three men.

During Juan Martinez’s interview, he admitted to shooting a handgun and said Montez did, too. Montez admitted to shooting at a man he said made threatening gestures at him, police said.

Documents show Montez described the two guns he was using, both of which were found in the Angela Walk home when he was arrested.

Montez then told police Juan and Andres Martinez were also shooting guns. He went into detail, saying Andres Martinez had two guns in each hand and was shooting with both, arrest documents state.

The arrest documents said Andres Martinez told police the other two men were the only ones shooting. He said he had two guns but didn’t fire either of them. He told investigators those guns were hidden in the Angela Walk home, and police found them there, authorities said.

