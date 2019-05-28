Police: Man sexually assaults woman he met online, abandons her at Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO - A 32-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman whom he met online was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual assault, according to court records.

Juan Angel Perez is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in his vehicle on April 21 after they met through the "Meet Me" website, an arrest affidavit states.

According to court documents, Perez picked the victim up and parked in a parking lot where they began talking in the backseat of his car. Perez, the warrant states, then forced himself on the victim and sexually assaulted her. According to court documents, the woman told Perez "no" and to "stop," but he refused.

After the assault, he drove to a nearby Whataburger where the victim used the restroom and when she came out, she saw that Perez had abandoned her at the restaurant, taking her purse with him, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she called Perez numerous times to try and get her belongings, but Perez didn't answer, so she called a friend to pick her up, the warrant states.

Court documents state that Perez finally agreed to meet the victim at Blanco BBQ on April 29 to return her purse. According to the affidavit, after he returned the purse, he propositioned the victim for sex in exchange for money, which the victim declined.

The affidavit states the victim left the restaurant and that Perez began following her, stating that he still had her wallet with her ID. The victim, the warrant states, called 911 and dispatchers told her to go to the nearest substation where officers would meet her. When she arrived at the North substation, she reported Perez to authorities, the warrant states.

An investigator with the San Antonio Police Department noted in the warrant that Perez was accused in 2018 of sexually assaulting a separate person whom he had also met on Meet Me. The investigator said his profile on the Meet Me website was still active and contained a name different from his and photos that did not depict himself.

The warrant stated that Perez "could potentially be looking for his next victim" on the website.

Perez is currently behind bars and faces a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.