MARION, Texas - An Amtrak train crashed Friday morning in Guadalupe County, officials said.

The train with 116 people on board was headed to New Orleans from Los Angeles when it crashed with a vehicle around 9:30 a.m. near Marion, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The train left the crash scene around 1 p.m., leaving behind a damaged engine.

