Erik Cantu expected back in court, defense team files motion for bond

Multiple mug shots of Erik Cantu since he was shot by an ex-SAPD officer in 2022.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Erik Cantu, who survived a shooting by a former San Antonio police officer in 2022, is expected back in a Bexar County courtroom Thursday morning.

The defense team representing Cantu filed a motion for bond on Jan. 5, according to the motion documents obtained by KSAT.

When Cantu made a Dec. 15, 2025, appearance in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court in an evading arrest case, he was taken into custody, transferred to the Bexar County jail and held there without bond.

The original hearing scheduled for Dec. 15 was later canceled.

Later this month, Cantu has a separate hearing scheduled as the state has filed a motion to revoke probation.

Cantu arrested for a sixth time

Cantu has had frequent run-ins with the law.

According to an affidavit, Cantu allegedly stole the tablet of a woman with whom he shares a child on Dec. 4 and used it to message her friends.

Cantu was charged with burglary of a habitation, the affidavit stated.

However, in court records obtained by KSAT, the alleged burglary victim asked the court and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to drop the charge.

The woman, identified as Emily Proulx, said in the documents that she is “not fearful of him (Cantu) harming or threatening” her.

Proulx also requested that Cantu’s bond conditions be reduced and that his house arrest and GPS monitoring requirements be removed, records indicate.

Cantu avoids prison time, sentenced to 8 years of probation

The burglary incident happened less than one month after Cantu was sentenced to eight years of probation for violating the terms of his probation from evading cases last year.

If Cantu violates conditions within those eight years, his sentence would balloon to 10 years in prison.

In October 2024, Cantu skipped a drug screening and was seen driving a motor vehicle, which were violations of his probation.

A warrant was issued for his re-arrest, and Cantu was taken back into custody in November 2024.

