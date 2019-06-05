Parking meters have gone mobile thanks to new app

SAN ANTONIO - Historic downtown San Antonio has become more modern with a parking app for visitors who enjoy the area.

Downtown visitors can now use the SAPark app to pay for on-street and off-street parking instead of displaying a physical ticket on dashboards.

The SAPark app allows drivers to pay for parking, monitor their parking sessions, extend sessions through their phones and view parking history receipts.

Drivers can create an account with their payment information and manage their parking online.

The SAPark app can be used for more than 2,500 on-street and off-street parking spaces in downtown San Antonio.

